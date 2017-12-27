Tips to Kick-Off a Healthy New Year

Toss the old New Year Resolution tradition out the window this year. Forget about making resolutions to stop eating this or stop eating that. Instead, do yourself a favor and kick off your New Year while being focused on being or getting healthy. Leave 2017’s unhealthy habits in the past and prepare yourself for a healthy future in 2018. Set new health goals and try simple easy ways to accomplish those goals. It can be as simple as eating more fruits and vegetables, limit your salt and sugar intake, drink more water and walking a few times a week.

Don’t make being healthy in 2018 a challenge. Keep it simple. A great first step could be to schedule a visit with your family doctor for your annual or yearly check-up. At the check-up, you can talk with your doctor about ways to help you accomplish your health goals and any other concerns you may have. The New Year is also a good time to take a look at what your diet and health have been like for the last 12 months and think of how you can make improvements. It’s important to take an honest look at your health and dietary habits so you can set goals for the new year. After thinking how you can make changes, write down some of the improvements you would like to make in a notebook. Every week or each month, look back at what you wrote as a reminder to help keep you on task and make updates to help you better accomplish your goals.

Another great way to start off your New Year in a healthy way is to do a cleanse. This will remove impurities from your body to help get your internal systems back on track. Try a 7-10 day junk food/alcohol detox to help cleanse your body of toxins and excess sugars. Allow your body to naturally remove some of the unhealthy things put there through the food and drinks we consume.

Also getting a little more sleep will do your body a world of good. Going to bed 30 minutes earlier each night can help boost your immune system, reduce stress, improve your focus and overall mood. Studies have shown that lack of sleep can lead to junk food cravings and overeating. Sneaking in that extra 30 minutes or an hour of rest can help keep your body craving the right nutrients and help you avoid eating more than your body needs.

Here are a few other simple tips: stay off the scale, eat low calorie meals, practice portion control, exercise often, drink plenty of water, minimize stress and be kind to others. Try a few of these tips to help kick-off your New Year’s and have a healthy 2018.