Time to Register for Dance Classes

The Warehouse Studios LLC kicked off their opening last summer and have been dancing in full swing ever since. With a recital to end their fall/winter season, The Warehouse Studios has started its registration for it’s Spring recital and January classes. The Warehouse Studios offers a wide variety of dance classes for children of all ages. For children ages 3 to 4 years old, classes are held Mondays and Wednesdays from 4:30-5:30pm. During that time, children will learn hip hop, tap, gymnastics and ballet and they will need tennis shoes, tap shoes and ballet shoes after the first visit. For children ages 5 and older classes are held on Monday and Wednesday from 5:30-6:30pm. During that time children will learn hip hop, tap and ballet routines and work on strengthening their balance with some floor gymnastics. During this class, there are co-instructors which allows the group to be broken down into smaller groups to focus on dancers needs. The Warehouse Studios also offers a Tall, Older, and Advanced Dance Classes where dancers will also learn hip hop, tap and ballet on a more disciplined dance routine. The Warehouse Studios has a website and Facebook page with information regarding the style dances taught, age ranges, and registration information. Registration for classes is currently opened and fees run $50.00 per month for one weekly class and $85.00 per month for two weekly classes.

There are no fees for registration and forms can be picked up at The Warehouse Studios, 809 N. Jefferies Blvd. The Warehouse Studios is a 1400 square foot building that is broken down into four separate studios including the Grand Warehouse, The Zumba Room with DJ lighting, The Gym which has carpeted flooring, and The Brag Studio with a stag area. You can also rent out studio space and classes are offered for adult dances as well. For additional information please visit the Warehouse Studio’s website at https://thewarehousestudiosllc.com.