Three Wildboys now behind bars

Three Wildboys gang members from the Green Pond area of Colleton County were found guilty in federal court on Friday for their attempt to retaliate against a rival Colleton County gang.

Brian “B-Nasty” Manigo, of Green Pond, has been sentenced in federal court to 10 years in prison.

Damien “Sacked Up” Robinson, also of Green Pond, is also sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Kelvin “Kevy Boy” Mitchell, of Ruffin, is sentenced to 39 months in prison.

Each of the three men pleaded guilty in federal court in Charleston on June 2nd to charges of racketeering and attempted murder.

According to court documents, all three men are members, or associates, of the Wildboys gang. The Green Pond-based gang is considered “violent,” according to federal court papers. From 2009 to 2015, the three defendants are accused of using Facebook and YouTube to threaten rival gang members and to threaten law enforcement officers. According to federal court documents, Manigo, Mitchell, and Robinson each “flaunted” gang colors, used gang signs, and posted photographs and videos flashing cash, weapons and drugs. These gang members also “engaged in violent criminal activities,” including store robberies, attempted murders of rival gang members, and drug trafficking.

During this time, the Wildboys were associated with the Cowboys, another gang in Colleton County.

“Manigo and Mitchell were sentenced for their roles in a May 14, 2011, retaliation shooting aimed at a rival gang member,” as stated in a press release issued by the solicitor’s office on the federal charges. “While Mitchell drove the vehicle, Manigo retrieved an AK-47 rifle from the trunk of the car and fired multiple shots at the gang member who was standing in a crowd of individuals. An innocent bystander sustained serious bodily injury as a result of the shooting.”

Robinson was sentenced for his role in the April 7, 2015, retaliation drive-by shooting aimed at members of a rival gang. He was the driver of the vehicle that contained Manigo and Mitchell. That shooting resulted in serious bodily injury to an innocent victim inside the residence.

As part of the sentence, Manigo, Mitchell, and Robinson were ordered to serve a term of three years of supervised release and to pay the costs of medical care for the victims.

A fourth member of the Wildboys – Joshua Manigault – who pleaded guilty to the April 7, 2015, shooting, is still waiting to be sentenced.

A fifth gang member – Devin Brown – has also been charged in the indictment. His trial is set to begin on June 26th.

The case was originally brought to court by the Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office and Colleton’s sitting Solicitor, Duffie Stone. Other federal and state agencies participated in the prosecution of the case. These agencies include the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) from Charlotte, N.C.; the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office; the Walterboro Police Department; both the Charleston and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Offices; the State Law Enforcement Division and six other local and state law enforcement agencies.