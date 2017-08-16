Three shootings, one arrest in 24 hours

One local man is in custody for a murder that occurred last week, but authorities are still seeking the suspects in two more separate incidents.

All three shootings occurred within the same 12-hour time period, which began on August 9th.

The first incident occurred at 8:55 p.m. at 25 Twin Oaks Lane in Walterboro. Authorities with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area for a report of shots fired. A deputy first arrived at 9:05 p.m. Inside the house, deputies found the body of 24-year-old Tahara Crosby. She was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey.

Khilil N. Morgan, 23, has been charged with Crosby’s murder. He also lived at the residence with Crosby.

According to information in an arrest warrant for Morgan, deputies report that Morgan gave conflicting statements to officers.

Morgan was arrested barely 24 hours after the incident occurred on August 10th. He was first taken to the Colleton County Detention Center while he awaited a bond hearing. However, he has since been transported to the Charleston County Detention Center where he will remain for his “medical needs/requirements,” said Lt. Tyger Benton, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

On Friday, crime tape still surrounded the house where Crosby lived and where she was killed. A Go Fund Me account has since been set up by her mother to help with funeral costs.

More than two hours later, at 11:28 p.m., deputies were called to 805 Gadsden Loop in Walterboro for a second shooting. In this incident, deputies found a woman with a gunshot wound to her hand. She was taken to Colleton Medical Center for treatment.

A second gunshot victim from this incident was also taken to the local hospital in a personal vehicle.

There have been no arrests in this case, as of press deadline.

“The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is actively working the crime scene,” Benton said, in a written statement.

The third shooting of the night occurred within Walterboro city limits at about 6:15 a.m. on August 10th.

This incident occurred at 311 McTeer Street. According to an incident report provided by the Walterboro Police Department, officers were called to the house for reports of several shots fired. A bullet went through the front window of the house: five more shell casings were found along the driveway, the report states.

A 22-year-old woman and her 4-year-old son were inside the house at the time of the shooting. They were not injured in the shooting.

The unidentified suspect is wanted for attempted murder. As of press deadline Tuesday, no arrests had been made in this crime.

None of the three incidents appear to be related, according to spokesmen for both the sheriff’s office and the Walterboro Police Department.