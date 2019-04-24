Three people save disabled woman from house fire

Three young Colleton County residents helped to save a woman from a house fire last week. Firefighters and paramedics were on scene fighting the blaze for about two hours. Photo provided

Three area young people saved a Colleton County woman from a burning house last week.

On Wednesday, April 17th, a 911-emergency call came into the Colleton Communications Center, with the caller saying a house at 7671 Rehoboth Road was on fire.

The house, which is located in rural Colleton County off of Augusta Highway, was only about one mile away from Station No. 36, a firehouse manned by firefighter-paramedic teams with Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Within minutes of receiving the phone call, firefighters from Station No. 36 responded to the scene and found smoke coming from all sides of the single-wide mobile home.

There were also flames coming from the front door of the house, according to Barry McRoy, chief and director of fire-rescue.

McRoy says crews deployed a hand-line and entered through the front door, knocking the fire down. “It was contained to the area of the kitchen,” he said. The kitchen area of the house was destroyed by fire, but most of the area of the house was ultimately saved, he said.

The house belongs to Diane Creel, a 66-year-old woman who is blind. She also depends on oxygen to live and is partially debilitated.

Also living in the house at the time was Jaylyn Creel, age 12, and two teens – Marina Creel, 15, and 18-year-old Matthew Grooms.

According to McRoy, these three people saved Diane Creel from the house fire.

“They advised us when the fire occurred, they heard yelling and ran into the center of the mobile home to find the kitchen ablaze,” said McRoy. “The house was rapidly filling with smoke.

“Grooms used a bowl to throw water onto the fire, knocking down the flames, while the other two assisted Ms. Creel, out of the house,” he said.

While trying to escape the fire, Diane Creel fell inside the house, but the three youths helped to carry her from the house. “They were able to carry her a safe distance away from the mobile home, before placing her in the yard,” he said. “Flames had already burned the outside wall and were entering the ceiling space and began burning the roof.”

Firefighters and paramedics on scene treated Diane Creel for smoke inhalation. She did not require transportation to a hospital for further treatment.

“The young folk’s quick response and heroic actions saved Ms. Creel who was only a few feet away from the fire,” said McRoy.

In all, crews were on scene fighting for the fire for nearly two hours.

According to McRoy, the fire originated on the stove in the kitchen and then spread to the cabinets and ceiling and another area in the kitchen.

As of press deadline, The Red Cross is helping the Creel family as they recover from the loss.