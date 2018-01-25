Three missed school days to be excused

The Colleton County School District now has a plan to make up for school days lost during the recent Winter Storm Grayson.

Grayson, which was commonly referred to as Snowgeddon on social media outlets, hit coastal South Carolina in early January, officially dropping two- to seven-inches of snow onto Lowcountry highways and roads. Colleton County was impacted, with local schools being closed due to impassable roads on January 3, 4th, 5th and again on January 8th.

As a result of lost instructional days, the Colleton County School Board met on January 16th and created a new school calendar, which will allow students to make up for one of the four missed school days.

The board unanimously approved the following plan: Students and staff will now attend school on Monday, February 19th, which was previously slated as a day off due to President’s Day. The S.C. Department of Education waived the remaining three days, meaning that they will be excused and do not have to be compensated for. The state board of education has the permission to make such choices for local school districts, a decision that can be upheld by local districts if they choose.

The board revised the district’s 2017-2018 calendar, which now shows President’s Day as being a mandatory school day. That calendar is on the district’s Web site, at www.colletonsd.org.

Previously, the local school board also revised the school year calendar to make up for other natural disasters that occurred last year. For example, March 30th is also now listed as a normal student school day. The last day of the school year is still listed as being June 8th.