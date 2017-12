Three Junior Academy Soccer League girls chosen to compete

The Junior Academy Soccer League are performing with great strides in Colleton County. The Walterboro Girls Junior Academy is made up of girls ages 10 to 13 years of age. Three of the girls will be representing South Carolina on January 13-14 in Gainesville, GA versus other southeastern states. Ansley Garnsey, Ellie Gallagher and Julia Prentiss have earned this honor. All three girls play Junior Academy Soccer for Frank Prentiss at the Walterboro Soccer Club. The team is made up of girls from both St. George and the Walterboro area. They compete around the Lowcountry playing competitive soccer. “I could not be happier for the girls to have this opportunity to test themselves against competition from other states. I know they will represent our state and local soccer community well,” said Coach Prentiss. These three girls were chosen after attending two different Olympic Development tryouts in Columbia, SC.