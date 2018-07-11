Three cadets graduate from Colleton County Naval Junior ROTC

The Colleton County Naval Junior ROTC Unit had three Cadet Ensigns; Jon McClendon, Zahara Ellison and James Jennings, graduate from the NJROTC Area Six Leadership Academy on June 30th at the Citadel Military College in Charleston. The academy challenged the cadets to push their physical and intellectual limits, advance habits of orderliness and precision, and instill personal honor, self-reliance and confidence. The course also included: physical fitness, military drill, sword manual, orienteering skills, personal and room inspection, field leadership, etiquette and manners.

This coming school year, Cadet Ensign McClendon will serve in the capacity of Platoon Commander, Cadet Ellison will serve as Unit Supply Officer and Armed Drill Team Commander and Cadet Jennings will be serving as Unit Administration Officer and Orienteering Team Commander.

The NJROTC Unit will be conducting their Summer Freshman Orientation Training on July 30th through August 1st from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Colleton County High School NJROTC Complex. All rising freshman currently enrolled and those considering enrollment may attend.