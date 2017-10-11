Third West Nile Case Reported

Another confirmed case of West Nile Virus is confirmed in Colleton County.

On Monday, the Myrtle Beach Equine Clinic reported that a case of West Nile has been confirmed in an alpaca in Colleton County. This is the third such case in Colleton County this summer season. Two horses in the Cottageville area have also been confirmed by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to have the West Nile Virus.

Since DHEC’s confirmation, Colleton County officials have begun following state regulations in how to reduce exposure to West Nile. These recommendations include: spraying for adult mosquitoes near the reported case; removing mosquito habitats in standing water; and treating mosquito larvae.

The county has also increased its spraying efforts.

West Nile Virus usually presents no symptoms to people who might become infected. However, about one in five people who are infected do begin having fever, headaches, muscle and joint pain, diarrhea, and a rash. These symptoms tend to occur within 14 days of being infected.

For more information about preventing mosquito bites and the spread of West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses, go to www.scdhec.gov/mosquitoes.

Animals can also receive vaccinations against the virus.

In other Colleton County news:

Stair investigation continues

The investigation against self-proclaimed Colleton County prophet Ralph Stair is still ongoing.

As of press deadline, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says that the investigation is still active and has not yielded any criminal charges. Last week, the sheriff’s office received anonymous video footage showing Stair “cupping” the breast of a 12-year-old girl, according to sheriff’s office Spokesman Lt. Tyger Benton. That girl is a part of Stair’s congregation. The video that was sent, and subsequently posted to YouTube, also appears to have been filmed from inside Stair’s congregation, said Benton. The video footage launched a criminal investigation into Stair, and to whether or not charges against him are warranted.

Stair has more than one-half dozen charges against him from the last decade.

Starbucks coming to the ‘boro

Walterboro officials are reporting that Starbucks is coming to Walterboro. Walterboro Mayor Bill Young made the announcement via social media on Monday. A timeline for construction/opening by the retail coffee shop is not yet known.