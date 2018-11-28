Third Annual Holiday Tour of Homes to be held on December 2

The Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society is proud to present their third annual Holiday Tour of Homes on this coming Sunday, December 2. The tour is set to run from 1 pm- 4 pm with check in to begin at 12:30 at the Little Library which will serve as the tour headquarters. This year’s tour will include 7 private residences plus the Little Library and Bedon-Lucas House. Over the last two years nearly 500 event goers and volunteers have participated in the event, some coming from as far away as California. According to Sarah Miller, Co-chair for the event, the unique thing about the tour is each year different houses have been chosen to be showcased so that past guest could return and have a completely new tour.

Members of the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society can purchase their ticket for $30 while the general public can purchase a ticket for $35. Homes on this year’s tour are: The Old Baptist Parsonage, Three Fifty, The Marvin House, The Koger House, The Warren House, The Dunwoody-Haws House and the Penny Floor House. All of the home owners have been working for months to show off their properties to the public and are thrilled to be on this year’s tour. Several of the homeowners have also planned to have special entertainment at their homes during the tour. Tickets can be purchased online at www.cchaps.com, at the South Carolina Artisans Center, at the Bedon-Lucas House on Monday-Wednesday-Friday from 9 am- noon or at the door on the day of the event. Event goers will be allowed to check in and pick up their tour pass starting at 12:30 at the Little Library but will not be allowed inside any of the homes until 1 pm. According to Miller, online ticket sales are showing this tour will be very well attended. Miller also mentioned CCHAPS will also have their famous Plantation Books for sale at a special holiday price for those that attend the event. The Plantation Books have been a great seller for the society and folks love to receive them as gifts.

CCHAPS next event will be the following week on December 9 as they hosts the Hanging of the Greens in the Little Library Park. This year they have prepared a brand new program that is sure to help bring in the spirit of the season. Hanging of the Greens is set to start at 2 pm. It is family friendly free event that is open to the public.