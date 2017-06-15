Third Annual Great Ballers Basketball Camp

On Monday, June 5 through Thursday June 8, 2017, The Department of Juvenile Justice, Carolina Cagers Basketball, Colleton Middle School and the South Carolina State University 1890 Extension Service hosted the “Third Annual GREAT Ballers” Basketball Camp. The camp’s mission is to reduce gang membership and to develop positive associations through sportsmanship and DJJ Choices classes.

Participants heard from several speakers on topics such as: respect, personal hygiene, making good choices, negative effects of bullying and positive school behavior. The camp was held at the Colleton Middle School Gymnasium. The hours were 1:30pm to 4:30pm. The camp was FREE and open to ages 8 to 13. Coach Jay Davis, Colleton County Middle School Athletic Director stated, “We had over 60 participants”. Mr. Wayne Bennett, of DJJ stated the participants were able to discuss the negative effects of gang membership and identify positive resources within their community.

At the end of the camp we asked participants to join arms and recognize each individual as their brother or sister.

The camp originated as a collaborative effort between Wayne Bennett of the Department of Juvenile Justice, Jay Davis, Colleton Middle School Athletic Director and Cornelius Hamilton, 4-H Youth Development Agent, SC State University Extension Service. The three life-long friends wanted to give back to their community by sponsoring a camp that would help participants avoid gangs and develop future goals. Other Camp Advisors and Presenters were Torsha Anderson, Colleton County DJJ Director, Lois Morris, Shaquanna Ferguson and Larainia Carter of the Department of Juvenile Justice and Tyler Gant.