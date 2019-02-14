There was more silence than there should have been

We know you care. Or, at least, we hope you do.

You seem to have strong opinions about guns that are brought onto our school campuses. You seem to care about improving discipline in the classroom. You care about uniforms: more than 200 of our Colleton neighbors showed up for that public hearing several years ago. We also know you care about increasing teacher input, as to how children should be disciplined and educated. We know these things because we hear from you on these issues. You comment on social media posts and you send letters to us. Yet, fewer than 10 people attended last week’s public school safety forum.

This was an open event, held by the Colleton County School District, as a way for district leaders to talk openly with parents and community members and school leaders about school safety.

Fewer than 10 people came.

That means one parent from fewer than 10 children in our public school system attended.

There are thousands of children in our public school system, and about seven of their parents came to the meeting.

It’s easy for us to hold our district leaders accountable when they don’t listen to us, or when they choose to act outside of what we wish. It’s easy for us to lay blame.

It’s also easy for us to get angry when we believe they are inappropriately spending our tax dollars, and don’t create a positive learning environment for the teachers to teach.

Yet, in a rare moment when our opinion is actually asked, we choose to be silent.

As a staff, we are shocked at the number of people who chose to not attend. Does this mean that you feel as if your opinion doesn’t matter, or that your words won’t be heard by those who you elect to listen? We certainly want to hear from you. However, we want to remind you that change is not made by ignoring opportunity. These school board members and district leaders openly decided to hold a community forum. They sought out the opinions of those whose children they educate. Yet, so few people attended the event.

We sincerely ask you to reach out to us. We want to know why so few people attended the district’s meeting. We also encourage you to please plan to attend the upcoming district meeting in April. They are holding a second forum, where parents and grandparents and community leaders are asked to be involved.

The Colleton County School District is the single largest employer in our entire county. They manage millions in tax dollars. They are also educate our children, set standards for conduct, and provide recreational opportunities. Moreover, they are responsible for our children’s safety.

More conversation needs to happen with these district leaders.