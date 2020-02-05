The University of South Carolina invites alumni, students, and staff across the entire University to attend Carolina Day each year in Columbia.

The University of South Carolina invites alumni, students, and staff across the entire University to attend Carolina Day each year in Columbia. Attendees visit our respective legislators in the SC State House that day to thank them for their support of our campus and to pose for pictures and say hello. USC Salkehatchie joined the greater USC group with a contingent of Dean Chris Nesmith, Assistant Dean Jane Brewer, Enrollment Services staff member, Rashida Warren, and four students to visit our legislators on Carolina Day this year which was held on January 29.

They were able to visit with Senator Margie Bright Matthews as well as Representatives Shedron Williams, Robert Brown, and Justin Bamberg.