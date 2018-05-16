Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

The U-11 and U-13 open tryouts for Walterboro Travel Academy

The U-11 and U-13 open tryouts for Walterboro Travel Academy boys born in years 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009 will be held Thursday, Friday and Monday- May 17, 18 and 21st at the Walterboro Wildfire Soccer fields, 6-7:30pm. Coaches will be on hand to evaluate players and provide feedback at the end of the sessions. Any new players will be required to attend the WSC Summer Camp held June 25-28 at the Walterboro Soccer Club. Any questions concerning the try-outs, please contact Coach Larry Wiggins, Lawrence.wiggins@walden.edu.

Attached are the pictures of the Walterboro Wildfire Warriors, U10 Second Place winners in the SC Youth Soccer Publix Palmetto Academy Cup. The tournament was held in Lexington May 5 and 6 for players ages U8-U12. (L to R) Coach Nick Farngoli, Head Coach Larry Wiggins, Dakota Walton, Aaden Castellanos, Timmons Muckenfuss, Michael Witkin, John Michael Gallagher, Alex Farngnoli, Kent Varnadoe, Noah Wiggins, Not pictured: Michael Ingram, Cole Anderson

Special to The Colletonian (3009 Posts)