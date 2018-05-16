The U-11 and U-13 open tryouts for Walterboro Travel Academy

The U-11 and U-13 open tryouts for Walterboro Travel Academy boys born in years 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009 will be held Thursday, Friday and Monday- May 17, 18 and 21st at the Walterboro Wildfire Soccer fields, 6-7:30pm. Coaches will be on hand to evaluate players and provide feedback at the end of the sessions. Any new players will be required to attend the WSC Summer Camp held June 25-28 at the Walterboro Soccer Club. Any questions concerning the try-outs, please contact Coach Larry Wiggins, Lawrence.wiggins@walden.edu.