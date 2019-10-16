The Struggle Continues

Charles Skinner

Harvest Church of Walterboro

Charles.L.Skinner@gmail.com

We have a constant enemy, Satan. He will mislead us, blind us, confuse us, frustrate us, etc. He is out to weaken our faith, lead us aside, and get us to trust in ourselves rather than our omnipotent God. We find ourselves drifting, spending less time reading God’s word, less time in prayer, and missing Church services. If you find yourself in such a spiritual downward spiral, it’s time for personal revival.

Although spending more time with God is the first step to personal revival, There is one necessity in reaching that revival we so desperately need. We must renew our struggle against sin. In Hebrews 12:1 we read, “Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us,”

I believe there is a sin, or maybe even sins, that had us so bound before we came to Christ that it will always be a ‘weak spot’ for us. By that, I simply mean that the adversary will use that one particular sin (or sins) to come against us when all else fails. I don’t mean that God cannot, or will not, preserve us from them if we go to Him for help (I Cor. 10:13). I simply mean that we may have to battle the ‘besetting sin’ until the Lord returns.

However, on the other hand, it is also true that God may use even this besetting sin for our ultimate good. (Romans 8:28) By that, I simply mean that God can keep us humble by making us aware that this ‘besetting sin’ is there to potentially overtake us if we let our guard down and begin to ‘think of ourselves more highly than we ought’. (Romans 12:3) The scriptures caution us not to boast of how we stand lest we fall. (1 Corinthians 10:12) God may allow this sin (or sins) to keep coming back to us to help us remember that we cannot get through this life without Him.

The strength for our victory over all sin, whether it is a besetting sin or not, is drawn continually from Christ. The Bible does not teach that sin is completely eradicated from the Christian in this life, but it does teach that sin shall no longer reign over you. The strength and power of sin have been broken. The Christian now has resources available to live above and beyond this world. The Bible teaches that whosoever is born of God does not practice sin. It is like the little girl who said that when the devil came knocking with temptation, she just sent Jesus to the door.

