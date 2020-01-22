The Shay Foundation





The Shay Foundation started almost five years ago with a simple Facebook post from KaShaira Givens on July 13, 2016. In sharing her desire to give back to her community in a way that will be encouraging and helpful to the Colleton County High School class of 2016 students that we’re transitioning to college that upcoming fall. At the time, Givens was entering her third year at Claflin University, majoring in Psychology. She worked two jobs that summer and realized that she was blessed in some ways that some students were not, such as financial help with preparing to attend college. The first idea to help students that came to Givens was to do a $100 scholarship to two students, but her mom gave her a better idea to do for students. That idea was to do a college survival kit giveaway, which was a laundry basket filled with essential items students needed in their dorm room while at college. Givens purchased the items herself using the Facebook post to bring awareness of the scholarship and gifted one male and one female with the survival kits.

Since then, Givens has been encouraged by her brother and others in the community to go bigger the next year for college students. She then decided to do the giveaway annually so that more students may be gifted with items for their college matriculation. The giveaway grew in numbers from two students in 2016, 28 students in 2017, 35 students in 2018 and 40 students in 2019. The motto she uses for her foundation is “Encouraging tomorrow’s Game Changer” in remembrance of a friend, Rashee Hodges, who was very influential and encouraging to many students in Colleton County.

This foundation is important to Givens because, throughout the years, she noticed how college attendance and completion sometimes become a struggle for students in her community; due to limited resources, support, and even economic disadvantages. Many students lose the courage to attended college or post-secondary education. It is The Shay Foundation’s goal to become that resource and support that encourages and strengthens the attendance of college for students who desire to do so.

For more information about The Shay Foundation, please contact The Shay Foundation founder, KaShaira Givens at (843)542-4078 or via email at theshayfoundation3@gmail.com.