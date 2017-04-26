The Rest of the Story

In a recent opinion piece, David Brooks of The New York Times described the ongoing disintegration of: (a) the values of Western civilization, (b) the political center, and (c) liberal values in this country. I think Mr. Brooks’ description is accurate — as far as it goes.

First, about that term “liberal values.” Let’s remember that “liberal” wasn’t always a term of approbation. It’s no exaggeration to say that in the minds of many today, the very mention of the term triggers the same instant revulsion and derision that “pinko-communist” used to 60 years ago. But perhaps they’ve forgotten, or don’t know, that the Magna Carta, the Declaration of the Rights of Man, and the spread of democracy itself were the products, hard-won and slow to come, of “liberal” thought throughout centuries of brutally despotic rule by strong-man regimes.

Confirming that those “liberal” ideals are far less favored these days, Brooks points out that “According to a study published in the Journal of Democracy, the share of young Americans who say it is absolutely important to live in a democratic country has dropped from 91 percent in the 1930s to 57 percent today.”

About the disintegration of the political center, Brooks says “For decades, center-left and center-right parties clustered around similar versions of democratic capitalism that Western civilization seemed to point to. But many of those centrist parties, like the British and Dutch Labour parties, are in near collapse. Fringe parties arise.”

In this country, although we see little in the way of fringe parties arising, our two dominant parties are increasingly pulled away from the center by the influence of fringe movements.

As for the values of Western civilization, Brooks says that, “… decades ago, many people, especially in the universities, lost faith in the Western civilization narrative … Now many students are taught that Western civilization is a history of oppression … It is as if a prevailing wind, which powered all the ships at sea, had suddenly ceased to blow. Now various scattered enemies of those Western values have emerged, and there is apparently nobody to defend them.”

The middle passages in Brook’s article are ominous. “In the past few years especially, we have entered the age of strong men. (“Returned to,” in my opinion.) We are leaving the age of Obama, Cameron and Merkel and entering the age of Putin, Erdogan, el-Sisi, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump … More and more governments, including the Trump administration, begin to look like premodern mafia states, run by family-based commercial clans. Meanwhile, institutionalized, party-based authoritarian regimes, like in China or Russia, are turning into premodern cults of personality/Maximum Leader regimes, which are far more unstable and dangerous.”

He ends with this: “These days, the whole idea of Western civ is assumed to be reactionary and oppressive. All I can say is, if you think that was reactionary and oppressive, wait until you get a load of the world that comes after it.”

As I said at the outset, I think David Brooks is right, as far as he goes. But he is a nationally syndicated political columnist for one of the country’s most influential newspapers, and writers like that don’t much go in for expressing their religious convictions. I’m not so constrained, and I’d like to carry the story a bit further.

The “world that comes after,” as Brooks put it, probably won’t arrive in my lifetime because I don’t believe I have that much time left. But I do believe it will come during the lifetimes of my — and your — children and grandchildren. So I pray that they will understand, with that understanding that can only be imparted by the Holy Spirit, that the world they find themselves in was foretold by God in his given Word.

I believe that what we’re seeing is the rise of the Book of Revelation’s “Beast” from that symbolical sea that Brooks, perhaps unknowingly, alluded to in saying, “It is as if a prevailing wind, which powered all the ships at sea, had suddenly ceased to blow.” But where he went on to say, “Now various scattered enemies of those Western values have emerged,” I would say, “Now the Beast, who is Legion and the enemy of God, has emerged.”

If our children and grandchildren are in Christ, and He in them, then the world they will find themselves in, though it persecutes them, will not terrify them because they will know that their Christ is coming soon to bring an end to that world and to create a new heaven and earth in which they will live with Him eternally, filled with joy in His peace and love.

And if anyone thinks that is mere pie-in-the-sky, wait until you get a load of the world David Brooks sees coming.