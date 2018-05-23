The Peacock shows their feathers at local fundraiser

East Washington Street has a new boutique. The Peacock is located at 259 East Washington Street near the four corners of the Historic District. The ladies of the Peacock spread their feathers for the infamous “Martinis and Me” this past Thursday, less than one week after opening their doors for business. The store will be carrying women’s fashions and will hopefully expand into some young teen clothing before long.

Upon entering the store, shoppers will see not only does the store carry contcontemporary and trendy looks but they also have lots of accessories to complete your look. Alongside the cute tops, pants and dresses, shoppers will find ear rings, necklaces, bracelets and shoes. There is also a complete beauty bar located inside for those looking for great skin care products. During the fashion show portion of “Martinis and Me” models for the Peacock showed off four different looks. The styles varied from a spring top with white skinny jeans to dresses that would be perfect for an afternoon picnic or that could be dressed up for an summer evening out at Edisto.

Store Owners, Glenda Kay and Robert Harmon, want to offer something for everyone. Shoppers can expect to find price points from $10 to $70. For those shopping on a budget it is possible to walk out with an entire outfit for around $100. For an additional charge, shoppers can have their items monogrammed with thread or vinyl. Not being unfamiliar with the cliental of Walterboro, Kay is also wanting to allow women to shop the way they most feel comfortable. In addition to the brick and mortar store located in downtown Walterboro shoppers may also follow a facebook page, Instagram, snapchat or shop on their website at www.shopthepeacockboutique.com. Spring and summer hours are Wednesday thru Friday 11 am-5 pm and Saturday 10 am- 3 pm.

With the recent opening of The Peacock, downtown Walterboro now has three downtown boutiques for shoppers to visit each offering their own style. Colbert Clothing (located inside Twig), East Main Boutique and The Peacock are sure to offer something for most Walterboro shoppers. Before wasting your time and gas, check out the downtown stores. You might be surprised at what they have to offer.