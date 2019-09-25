The New Highway

Charles Skinner

Harvest Church of Walterboro

Charles.L.Skinner@gmail.com

I had difficulty learning to read in the early years of school. I struggled so much that in second grade, The school tested me for placement in special education but passed the test. Things turned while in graduate school, and I became an avid reader with a purpose to read. I was going to become a teacher. Today I love to read, and through reading, I discovered a person who changed my life. I want to tell you about that person.

He never had the opportunity to go to school or have any formal education.

Notwithstanding, he amazed everyone he met with his knowledge, wisdom, and understanding. The learned leaders of his day would say,” Never man spake like this man.” (John 7:46) It was true. He could tell you more things about life than any man ever knew.

When the house Geri and I are living in was given to us, it was in serious disrepair. I had never been a carpenter and didn’t know much then about building. It took much trial and error to learn to make the repairs, and I’m still learning, but I have to admit that I’m much better now than I was then. On the other hand, the man I’m telling you about never went through an apprentice training but was an outstanding carpenter from the beginning. Many even today declare that he was the best carpenter who ever lived. The things he could build endured the storms that life could bring, no matter how small or big.

There’s even more that I can tell you about this amazing man. Not only is what he built remaining intact today but believe it or not he’s not limited to just being a carpenter. You see, he didn’t study to be a scientist or have a doctor’s degree, but he knew more than any surgeon of this world could ever teach. He can remove a stony heart, put a new one in its place. Yes, I’m talking about Jesus, and he does this transplanting from inside out, and he leaves no scars, no other trace.

And the building he created? He built a new highway to heaven. Unfortunately, though, according to his word, there are only a few who will travel on it. (Matthew 7:14) And why do I love this man and want to model my life after him? Because He put me on that new highway to heaven where there’s no detour sign, and you don’t have to travel alone because Jesus will be traveling with you. (Matthew 28:20)

If you’re looking for a loving and friendly church then we invite you to come and worship with us at Harvest Church of Walterboro, located at 1130 North Jefferies Blvd (In Oswald Square) Service times are Sunday school:10:00 AM; Worship 11:00 AM, Midweek- Wed. at 7:00 PM. Charles Skinner is the Associate Pastor of Harvest Church. James Pellum is the pastor.