The Library is More than Books





Colleton County Memorial Library has so much more to offer than just books. The library continues to expand services to meet the growing educational needs and resource demands for the community. These new services open new and exciting doors for adults and children of all ages and local library leaders say their programs are designed to help you learn and grow while taking advantage of everything the library has to offer. On Thursday, September 19, the library held an event in the Children’s Department entitled, “The Library is More than Books.”

Participants also played fun games and won educational and fun prizes at the event.

During the program, Library Director Carl Coffin and Shiela Keaise, Children’s librarian, gave an overview and demo presentation on some of the programs now available at the Colleton County Memorial Library. “These services are free and available to anyone with a Colleton County Library card,” said Coffin. The services are a part of the library’s digital library program that can be accessed using your electronic devices such as a tablet, laptop, computer, smartphone, and even your Smart TV. “Anyone can use these programs, they are easy to connect to as long as you have internet access and active library card,” said Keaise. The programs discussed at the event included: Hoopla, Tutor.com, ABC Mouse and DISCUS.

Hoopla is the digital service that provides access to entertainment media products and services like DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks to public libraries across the country available 24-hours-a-day.

Hoopla is a partnership with libraries to give their patrons immediate access to a larger selection of digital videos (movies and TV shows), music, audiobooks, eBooks, and comics.

Tutor.com is an online tutoring company that connects students to tutors in an online classroom. The service offers on-demand and scheduled tutoring for students in grades four through 12 and college students. Users can connect with live tutors online in more than 40 subjects, including math, science, essay writing, foreign language, and test prep. Tutors are available Sunday through Saturday between 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM.

Coffin did a live presentation by logging in with his library card and chatted with a live English tutor to demonstrate how to use the program.

“I talked with the superintendent and principles, and they said this program would be a service that students would greatly benefit from,” said Coffin. Students can get free tutoring from live educators in real-time.

ABC Mouse.com is a comprehensive learning program for children age 2-8 with over 870 lessons and 10,000 learning activities. The lessons are fun Step-by-Step learning activities for reading, math, science, art, music, and much more. Children get to create an avatar cartoon character to represent them as they complete each lesson. They are guided Step-by-Step to the next level to continue learning like an interactive educational game. ABCmouse.com encourages children to complete learning activities by rewarding them with tickets that can be used to “purchase” virtual items on the site. Parents and teachers can also use the program to keep track of student’s progress.

DISCUS is a collection of subscription databases with an array of resources ranging from books and magazines to maps and videos. DISCUS stands for Digital Information for South Carolina Users. It provides free access to an electronic library that’s available 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week. The database provides high-quality publications in an easy to navigate format for students and teachers. DISCUS allows students K-12 to safely search for up-to-date information and credible sources without sifting through advertisements and non-educational courses found on search engines like Goggle.

More information and access to these programs can be found at the library’s website www.colletonlibrary.org. Keaise encouraged attendees to come back for other events scheduled each month through December on Thursdays from 5:00 to 6:30 pm. Events include October 17-The Light House Theatre for Kids (Puppet Show), November 21-Super collecting with Superheroes (Beast & Storm), December 19-Express Yourself & Win at Kid’s Karaoke (Disney).

Keaise also does a Weekly Storytime in the Children’s Library for children up to ages seven on Wednesday mornings from 10 a.m.-10:20 am & 10:30 a.m. -11 am.