The “humane” thing to do

On Thursday, February 28, 2019, The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office held their first class in their training facility at the new law enforcement center. The training room was filled with representatives from numerous law enforcement agencies from surrounding counties. The attending agencies spanned as far north as Richland County and as far south as Jasper County to take advantage of this learning opportunity, law enforcement officers were not the only ones who attended, this class also welcomed a magistrate judge and veterinary technicians from within Colleton County.

The seminar speakers included Jessica Rook the Director of Legal Advocacy and Law Enforcement Support and Mike Perkins the Director of Animal Cruelty Investigations for the Atlanta Humane Society. The speakers went into depth on topics such as dog fighting investigations and prosecutions, animal cruelty investigations as well as the link between animal abuse and other violence that occurs within our communities. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is honored to be able to host events in our state of the art training facility. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is consistently planning other events to take advantage of the new space. “We are not the only ones who benefit from this space, other agencies across South Carolina are able to take part in training we are able to offer because of the additional space designated for these occasions, said Shalane Lowes, spokeswoman for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

The training seminar consisted of seven total hours and gave public servants and law enforcement officers a total of six credit hours towards their certification. This class was free of charge thanks to the generosity of The Joy Law Firm out of Charleston and The Law Office of Morrison Payne located here in Walterboro. This class wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication from Dr. Lori Campbell spending her extra time making it possible for law enforcement agencies and public servants to gain extensive knowledge involving animal law and investigations. “There is always room for improvement when it comes to knowledge, the willingness to learn is what makes you successful in every aspect of life,” said R.A. Strickland.