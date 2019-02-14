The GROVE at 428 Community Center Drop-In

On Sunday, January 27th, from 4:00-6: 00pm , The GROVE at 428 Community Center opened its door for a community drop-in. The center is a renewed addition to the community. The new owner of the property, Janice Chisolm-Wright wanted to reopen its door with warmth and a welcoming purpose. Wright has always had the dream of owning the property and when the opportunity presented itself, she took the chance to give back to her community. “It has been a vision of mine to turn the property into a community center to serve the community and surrounding areas,” said Wright. The property was formally known as Brock’s Place, Castaway.

The property is surrounded by the Wesley Grove Softball field which has a long-standing history spanning over 100 years in the community. Wright and her team of supports plan to maintain that legacy long into the future for the next generation. Their goal is to create a safe space for the community to fellowship together. “The community center will be a place meant to bring a family-oriented atmosphere within the community,” said Wright. The community center plan to provide services that the community will benefit from such as educational and informative workshops, fun events and sporting activities including softball games and tournaments. The community center mission is to inspire and enrich the minds of the community through outreach for people of all ages. The center will also be available to community members to host various types of functions, events or community meetings.

The drop-in is just the beginning of many more events held at the center. It was well attended by over 40 people in attendance from the community who came out to support the center opening. Upcoming events to look forward to will be a BINGO Night and Valentines Dance for Seniors sponsored by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. Pi Theta Zeta Smoaks Chapter. The sorority also donated cleaning supplies and paper products in support of the center opening to be of service to the community.

Wright would like to recognize the following people for their dedication and commitment on helping to make the community center a place for all to enjoy: Quinton Wright, Tamara Chisolm, Ta’Shuana Chisolm, Tavara Edwards, Julius and Felicia Millen, Keisha Williams, Michael and Betty Chisolm, Dyann Chisolm, Daryl Frasier, Quincy Chisolm, Carlos Holmes, Taylor Williams, Briana Chisolm, Tyron and Genelle Harrison, Evan Wright, Makayla Chisolm, Carlos Holmes Jr, Khalil Holmes, Devar Frasier, and Jamarcus Holmes. “Special thanks to H&H Electrical Services and JFM Enterprise for helping to ready the center,” said Wright.

If you would like more information about The GROVE at 428 Community Center, please contact Janice Chisolm-Wright at 843-908-9772.