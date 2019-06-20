The Fifth Annual “GREAT Ballers” basketball camp

On June 10 through June 14, The Department of Juvenile Justice, Carolina C.A.G.E.R.S Basketball and the South Carolina State University 1890 Extension Service hosted the Fifth Annual “GREAT Ballers” basketball camp at Colleton County Middle School Gymnasium. The hours were from 1:30 to 4:30 pm. The camp was FREE and open to ages 8 to 13. There were over 75 participants.

The camp’s mission is to reduce gang membership and to develop positive associations through sportsmanship and Life Skills classes. The participants heard from several guest speakers on topics such as respect, personal hygiene, making good choices, negative effects of bullying, and positive school behavior.

Director of Operations, Jay Davis said, “We are preparing young men and young women for the future.” Wayne Bennett, with DJJ, said, “The participants were able to discuss the negative effects of gang membership and identify positive resources within their community.”

The camp originated as a collaborative effort between Bennett, with DJJ, Davis, former Colleton County School District Assistant Athletic Director and Cornelius Hamilton, 4-H Youth Development Agent, SC State University Extension Service. The three life-long friends wanted to give back to their community to be sponsoring the free camp that would help participants be better prepared for life. Camp Advisors and Presenters were Anthony Aiken, Torsha Anderson, William Bennett, Briana Chisolm, Tyler Gant, Lois Morris, Kimberly Mitchell, Keivy Rowes, Renee Sharkey, and Jamaar Wilson.