The dream still rings true

This week, we celebrate the life and impact of Martin Luther King, Jr.

At a time when our nation was in turmoil, this man joined the broken and the hopeful in a single cause for equality. He united men and women from all walks of life. His words and his works changed the course of history – and they continue to do so. We remain inspired by his vision and his sacrifice, as we are forever reminded of the universal element that joins us: humanity.

He also taught us the power of anti-violence, and the need to speak truth in fighting for change. His impact continues to impress upon us, as generations later we remain aware of his efforts and his consequences.

Martin Luther King, Jr. should be celebrated for many reasons. He fought for civil rights, for the black community and the female community. He showed us a way to work together for change. He was a true leader.

In this modern age, we continue to rely upon the works of MLK, Jr. And we ask for more of him to be shown in each of you. It is time for us to realize that we can continue to make a change. We must remain positive and solid in our works for fairness to all. We are all capable of change. And we must each be our best selves. We should treat our neighbors with the same fervor and love as we would our own family. We must work together to make our community an example of what our world should be. Let us look at the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and be reminded of what one man can do.

We proudly bring to you now an excerpt from the famous “I Have A Dream” speech, delivered by MLK, Jr. at the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 1963.

“Let us not wallow in the valley of despair, I say to you today, my friends.

And so even though we face the difficulties of today and tomorrow, I still have a dream. It is a dream deeply rooted in the American dream.

I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.”

I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia, the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood.

I have a dream that one day even the state of Mississippi, a state sweltering with the heat of injustice, sweltering with the heat of oppression, will be transformed into an oasis of freedom and justice.

I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.

I have a dream today!”