The Colletonian Newspaper Closes

Effective immediately, The Colletonian is closing its doors.

The newspaper has been privately owned by Colleton County residents for nearly a decade, with the most recent owner, Mandy Hathcock, taking ownership of the weekly newspaper in May of 2018.

Recent financial events have impacted the Colleton community, making it more difficult for a small and private business to sustain itself. Because of this, The Colletonian owner has decided to close the paper’s doors.

In an interview with the owner, Hathcock she said she is very sad about her decision to close the paper. “There are no words to describe the number of emotions that I’m feeling right now. I’ve spent countless hours working on this newspaper,” she said. “I’ve sacrificed so many weekends, vacations and holidays, but I wouldn’t change a thing, because I love what I do. The Covid-19 pandemic placed a huge financial burden on The Colletonian, but that’s not the only reason for making this difficult decision.

“My father was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago and I’ve chosen to spend more of my time helping to care for him.”

Hathcock went on to say that she will continue working in the community to bring residents’ stories to light. “On the brighter side of the closing, I will say, you haven’t seen the last of the ‘Colletonian Girls.’ We will still be working within the community, still doing what we do and loving every moment.”

Hathcock said she and the paper’s editorial staff has collectively enjoyed serving the community and being a part of the community’s daily lives.

“It has been our absolute pleasure to serve you, the readers of Colleton County,” she said. “We have valued being a trusted news source and have been proud to share your stories of service, sacrifice, success and even heartache. We hope that our efforts through the years have kept you updated with important news that affects our county, and our region.

“We do ask that each of you continue to support one another, to give to local businesses and to encourage one another to help Colleton County grow and sustain its natural resources. It is only through work, prayer and community participation that our community will continue to flourish.

Thank you for allowing us to be a part of your lives. It has been our pleasure.”