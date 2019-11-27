The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is now under new leadership

Lt. Charles L. Ghent is now the acting sheriff of Colleton County. Ghent has been appointed to the position by state leaders after immediate past elected Colleton County Sheriff R. Andy Strickland was indicted on Thursday, Nov. 21st, by a grand jury on a charge of second-degree Criminal Domestic Violence. This indictment stems from a Nov. 7th incident, in which he is accused of punching a woman in the face more than once. Strickland was charged with a criminal domestic violence-second degree and subsequently arrested. He was released on a PR Bond.

Following his indictment, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster removed Strickland from his elected post.

For the two weeks, from Nov. 9th until Nov. 21st, Strickland had suspended himself and placed himself on paid administrative leave. He had appointed his Chief Deputy, Buddy Hill, in command during his absence.

Following McMaster’s removal from his office, however, state officials appointed State Law Enforcement Division Lt. Charles L. Ghent to lead the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

Strickland’s law enforcement certificate has also since been suspended. He has not released a public statement since being removed from the office.

“I am honored by this appointment and appreciate the opportunity to serve the citizens of Colleton County in this capacity,” said Ghent. “I stand committed to providing a law enforcement agency that is professional, courteous, and dedicated to serving the community. Every action we take will be in building and maintaining the community’s trust.”

According to SLED Public Information Officer Tommy Crosby, Ghent became a law enforcement officer in 2000. He was hired by SLED in 2008 and was promoted to his current rank in 2014.

On Sunday, following Ghent’s appointment to the Sheriff’s seat, an official for the National Action Network (NAN) told The Colletonian that they are happy with Ghent’s appointment, but will continue their efforts in promoting awareness regarding domestic violence in Colleton County. “This is one of our main concerns,” Johnson said. “We are currently assembling some groups to have a press conference regarding domestic violence.”

The press conference will happen in Colleton County after the Thanksgiving holiday, he said. “We hope this sends a message to anyone who may be involved with domestic violence. The law is the law, and this state does not play with men killing women.”