The Branchville Colleton Junior 16U

This past weekend was full of digs, kills, laughter and memories for The Branchville Colleton Juniors 16U as they traveled to Charlotte, NC to play for the Palmetto Region Championship. These girls pushed themselves and finished in third place in the silver bracket. Head Coach, Paige Andrus, said, “This season I had the privilege to work with a lovely group of young ladies and to see what growth really is about. The entire season kept us on our toes, landing in the gold and silver brackets at numerous tournaments, a miraculous achievement and something to be proud of!”

The twins, Samantha and Mikayla Amaker, made it to the All-Region Team for 2018. Bailee Stanley received The Most Improved Award, Grace Cox received the Coach’s Award, and Jessica Hughes received the Most Valuable Player Award. Andrus said, “All of these young ladies are a joy to watch, a pleasure to coach, and just amazing girls to look up too. I am beyond proud of their accomplishments and can’t wait to see where their dreams take them.”