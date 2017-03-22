The Art of Community

By Cokeitha Gaddist

On Wednesday, March 15, the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market hosted “The Art of Community: Rural SC,” a program of the South Carolina Arts Commission in the Promise Zone region with special interest in rural community development. Gary Brightwell, director of the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market, welcomed advisors and specials guest to Walterboro to help celebrate the accomplishments of “The Art of Community: Rural SC” program. Brightwell explained to the guest and advisors, saying “todays agenda is designed to share, show and allow everyone the opportunity to experience the art in our community.”

“You’ll hear our story of collaboration, county government, forward thinking and the leadership that has made these operations a success,” she said.

Brightwell provided a brief history and a tour of the museum and farmers market. Afterward, Matt Mardell, manager of the Colleton County Commercial Kitchen, gave an exclusive tour of the kitchen, where members of the S.C. Press Association met some of the business owners who use the commercial kitchen to develop their businesses. “The commercial kitchen has become a great local food hub, not just for the business owners but also for the community to enjoy the products and foods that are made in the kitchen and sold in the café,” said Mardell.

From the Commercial Kitchen, the group took a walking tour to the South Carolina Artisans Center, where they talked with the Director, Gale Doggett, and viewed the artwork of artists and artisans from the Lowcountry and around the state of South Carolina. The tour continued with a walk down Main Street highlighting more than a dozen antique dealers in Walterboro. They also received an update from the city’s Tourism Director, Michelle Strickland, who talked about the vision of The Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary Discover Center project. The day ended with a reception hosted by Dr. Ann Carmichael, co-chair of The Art of Community: Rural S.C. Advisory Committee at her home catered by “one of the area’s most popular chefs, Jimmy Fitts,” says Brightwell.

The Art of Community: Rural S.C. is a pilot project commitment to rural development through the arts, culture and creative placemaking supported by funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development. The Art of Community: Rural S.C. is focused on engagement at all levels from local and regional to state and national. “Representation at these levels are integral to the goal of working locally to explore what makes communities, places people want to live, work and play,” said Carmichael. “ we are proud to share our hospitality and the great things we are doing in our community,” she says.