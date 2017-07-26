Tell people what to say and what to do

Two weeks ago, we used our editorial space to tell you to get out of your metaphorical rocker and get involved in the local community events. We told you that our community leaders and independent agencies and municipalities are working hard to always offer our county residents something to do. Basically, you don’t have a reason to be bored in Colleton County. In response to that editorial, we received some feedback from you, our readers. One of those letters caught our eye. It was from a newcomer to Colleton County. While she appreciated what we had to say, and agreed that there are activities for her and her family, she raised several very true points.

First, this reader told us that – in spite of a full calendar of events – she cannot always easily find out what is going on. She said that there is no community calendar. We agree totally with this statement. In fact, we want to take it further. The agencies that do exist here and who are working to give us so much to do are not working together. The chamber of commerce only offers its own members an inside look at their calendar. To a new business or person moving to colleton, it looks like there is nothing happening. And our local non-profits do not share a joint calendar with the public. Yes, there is marketing efforts via some billboards and ads, but why is there not a more unified effort to make all Colleton residents aware of what’s happening? This particular letter writer said she doesn’t want to spend hours researching events when she is new here and doesn’t even know what agencies might exist. Point taken.

The second, and last, point of her letter that we agree with is her poignant finger pointing at our hospitality industry. And we use that word very loosely. There is very little “hospitality” in our local wait, bar and service industry staff. Several of our own staff members experienced this personally when they first moved to Colleton County. Instead of encouraging a new resident to get involved or congratulating them on their move, new residents are often asked “why did you come here?!”

This is not hospitality. Those who represent our city, from servers to tourism workers and gas station clerks, should be trained in hospitality basics and know exactly what is going on in our community. These are the people are on our front lines.

Here is what we want you, our readers and leaders, to take from this editorial: A community calendar needs to be quickly developed for all agencies AND hospitality training is a must. Consider it a service to our new residents and to the existing ones who might just want things to be a bit easier.