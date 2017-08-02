Tell people what to say and what to do

For at least two documented and consecutive years, the Colleton County School District has fought an ongoing school bus driver shortage.

This shortage is causing current drivers to have to drive two-to-three routes each morning and each night. In addition to the stress of this on our few existing drivers, the situation poses a safety factor. It is also crippling the morning and afternoon routines of parents and children: at numerous school board meetings, members of the public have reported that their children haven’t returned home from school until after 5 or 6 p.m. With the level of homework any child has and the after-school athletic or recreational schedules that we see, how can any child of any age be successful and well-rounded when they are on a school bus for so many hours a day?

We could go on and on about the effects of the driver. But we would rather discuss the potential fix. To fight this chronic local problem, our Colleton County School Board has even given our bus drivers a pay raise and created a level of hierarchy to ensure retention. We give them credit for this. This should have happened years ago, but it wasn’t until this fiscal year that our board tackled the issue – and solved it. Yet, even the pay raise and pay structure haven’t seemingly helped in recruiting. So, if local people aren’t willing to take this job, then who will? Perhaps it is time to seek an outside contracting agency. While such a venture is very expensive and could potentially take away from helping our local job applicant pool, the problem of a bus driver shortage is one that must go away. Our children and parents deserve better. And, quite frankly, our school administration and education leaders have bigger issues to focus on. Personnel problems will also be an issue in a large corporation – we consider our school district to be a corporation and it is the largest employer in the entire county – but a persistent problem such as this is something that needs to stop.

Our school district officials are doing all they can. Our local job pool isn’t reacting to the need. We encourage our school board to consider outsourcing. The expense is monumental but look at the price we are already paying.