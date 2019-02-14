Television Tips: Band members get ques in how to speak on the ‘Boro

Students in Colleton County’s Band of Blue are being prepped in how to answer questions about their hometown during an upcoming 1-minute live television performance.

Members of the county’s marching band are going to perform in the upcoming 2019 National Cherry Blossom Parade, held in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, April 13.

The parade will be aired on ABC.

Typically, those who march in the parade receive a 10-to-30-second scan during their performance. However, the Band of Blue has been asked to perform for a one-minute segment.

“We’re telling them what to say about Walterboro, in case they are asked about it on camera, during our performance,” said Band of Blue Director Tom Finigan. “We are telling them to call Walterboro the ‘Front Porch of the Lowcountry,’ and that we are ‘Home of the ACE Basin.’

“We are also telling them that Walterboro is the place where the movies, ‘Forrest Gump’ and ‘Radio’ were filmed,” he said. “We want to make this a comment where people can relate to where we are from. We have a lot to be proud of here.”

Finigan says Colleton County High School’s Band of Blue was asked to do the 1-minute clip “based on previous parade experience,” he said. There are only 15 bands that are marching in the entire event, he said.

“We have a solid reputation and people know we can perform,” he said.

“Most bands get a camera scan as they are performing down the street,” he said. “We are so grateful for this honor, to be chosen for the longer on-air footage.”

It costs each student in the band about $650 to attend the parade.

“Some parents have two band students, so that’s a burden,” he said.

To help offset the cost of the April trip to Washington, D.C., band students are selling high-thread-count bed sheets. They have also been selling bags of fruit, candy and boxes of donuts.

The band is also accepting donations from the public.

“There are still several band members that are in need of financial assistance for the travel costs of the parade,” he said.

Anyone wanting to donate to a Band of Blue student to help pay for the upcoming trip can contact Jamie Bunton at the Bank of the Lowcountry, located at 1100 N. Jefferies Blvd. in Walterboro. You can also reach Bunton at 843-549-2265.

The band has an account at this bank for “The Band of Blue.” Bunton is the band’s Booster Club president, said Finigan.

The Band of Blue marched once before in the National Cherry Blossom Parade, in 2008. They have also participated in inaugural presidential parades and they have marched in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.