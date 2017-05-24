Teen drowns in Edisto

By Heather Walters

Dozens of people gathered at Colleton State Park on late Sunday morning looking for the then missing 16-year-old, Marcus Capers, who was found hours later drowned in the Edisto River. Within one hour of the original search, officials with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were reporting that the body of Capers was found. The Colleton County Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene. Capers was a student at Colleton County High School. The original 911 phone call came in at 11:40 a.m. by someone saying a teenage boy went under the water in the Edisto River near the Colleton State Park and had not resurfaced. The park is located near the Highway 61 and Highway 15 intersection and sits across from the boat landing. Officers from the sheriff’s office and from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources went to the scene, with Colleton County Fire-Rescue also putting divers into the water. The body of Capers was found at 12:43 p.m. and was confirmed dead by medical personnel and the coroner’s office. A reporter with the Colletonian witnessed the scene. According to the reporter, six boats were in the water looking for the lost teen. The reporter also spoke to a fellow witness, Hope Y. Terrapin. According to Terrapin, those in the boats and at the landing immediately started searching for the lost teen, but could not find him. Lt. Tyger Benton, the spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said on Sunday that the teen’s drowning is being treated as an accidental death. His death is the first to occur in the Edisto River this summer.