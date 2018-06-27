Teachers honored for extra efforts

Multiple teachers and staff members have been recognized by Colleton County School District officials for being named teachers and support staff of the year for their schools and areas of expertise in the district.

“The Colleton County Teacher of the Year program recognizes highly-qualified, licensed exemplary teachers who have strong long-range potential for leadership and the ability to inspire a love of learning in students,” as stated by district officials during end-of-the-year recognitions.

This newspaper has previously honored teachers of the year but would also like to recognize the district’s chosen support staff and teachers who are also nationally-board certified in our local classrooms.

According to information released by the school district, the following teachers are being honored for their efforts in the 2017-2018 school year.

Support Employees of the Year include:

Barbara Shider from Bells Elementary; Alma Koger from the Black Street Early Childhood Center; Melvin Jenkins from Colleton County High School; Ricky Haynes from Colleton County Middle School; and Donna Haynes from Cottageville Elementary School. Additionally, Stella Fishburne from Forest Hills Elementary School was also chosen as that school’s Support Employee of the Year. Aleecia Gadson is the Support Employee of the Year from Hendersonville Elementary School; Brandon Williams was chosen from Northside Elementary School; and Karen Jenkins from the Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center. Larry Green was chosen as the support employee of the year for the district’s Transportation Department and Melissa Moultrie is the chosen support person for the entire district office.

These people have been formally recognized for their efforts by district officials and by the Colleton County School Board.

Teachers of the Year for each school are:

Kawaii Elliott for Bells Elementary School; Dana Garrett from the Black Street Early Childhood Center in Walterboro; Rebecca Goodwin from Colleton County High School; and Gloria Brown from Colleton County Middle School. Also chosen as Teachers of the Year are Robin Stone from Cottageville Elementary School; Wendy Strickland from Forest Hills Elementary School; Misty Gerard from Hendersonville Elementary; Brandy Smalls from Northside Elementary; and Michael Swearingen from the Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center in Walterboro.

National Board-Certified Teachers

In addition to recognizing the district’s chosen Teachers and Support Staff of the Year, Colleton County leaders are honoring teachers who are nationally board-certified at each school.

Those teachers are: Rebecca Archer from Colleton Middle School; Robin Barnes from TCTC; Mona Bordieanu and Nicholae Bordieanu, both from CCHS; Janet Chaplin from Northside Elementary; Melissa Crosby, Sally Davis, Patti Drawdy, and Lynn Douglas-Simmons, all from CCHS; Margaret Farrell and Susan Hickman from the Education Center; Linda Hirschfeld from Edisto Beach Elementary School; and Greg Hall from Forest Circle Middle School. Other teachers who are now nationally-certified are Rebecca Hooker, in the special services area of learning; Lisa Jacobson from Cottageville Elementary School; Stacy Kennedy from Northside Elementary; Karen Lockerman from Cottageville Elementary; Patti Lohr in special services; Elizabeth Lipscomb from TCTC; Magellan Mambou and Carol Marks from CCHS; and Heather Massey from Hendersonville Elementary.