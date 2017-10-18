Teacher Spotlight

Rebecca Ritter

School: Colleton Preparatory Academy

Position: Pre-School Teacher

Number of Years Educating: 12 years

For CPA Preschool Teacher Rebecca Ritter, her love for children and teaching started at a very early age. She began babysitting when she was around 13 years old. She is a graduate of the late Walterboro High School and completed two years at USC-Salk in Early Childhood Education, one semester at TCL and has several hours of continuing education each year. Ritter began her Pre-School days, when someone stepped in and gave Ritter an opportunity that has since influenced her career. “At the age of 19, Beverly Dantzler took a chance on me and I was hired for a position with a class of 6 one year old’s in a daycare setting,” Ritter said. Ritter worked there for 16 years, “I have learned the dos and don’ts with bringing up my own boys while working in daycare,” Ritter said. Ritter has two boys, Dylan (10 years old) and Bryson (6 years old), and is engaged to Matthew Crosby. Throughout her time at Academy Road, Ritter was named the “Potty Whisperer” by many of her parents, “It’s because I have helped so many children graduate into the next milestone,” Ritter said. After 16 years at Academy Road, Ritter took on a new position two years ago, at Colleton Prep as a Pre-School teacher, “I love teaching and watching my kids face light up when they can finally do a puzzle by themselves or call a flashcard or letter of the week we have been working on,” Ritter said. With her years preparing children for Kindergarten Ritter said, “I am so thankful to everyone who has trusted me with their precious little babies and am proud to help start their learning process.”