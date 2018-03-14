Teacher opts against charges in student assault

A Colleton County Middle School teacher was assaulted by a student in her classroom last week, but details of the event and information on the school district’s policies surrounding the event are still unclear.

According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on March 8th during instructional school hours. The details of the incident are not listed in the original report: because a juvenile was involved in the incident and is the suspect, the sheriff’s office has a policy that requires media outlets to submit a Freedom of Information Request to gain more details, according to Lt. Tyger Benton, spokesman for the local sheriff’s office.

The results of that Freedom of Information (FOI) request are not ready, as of press deadline on Tuesday morning.

During the assault, however, the teacher was hit in the mouth by her cell phone during a physical struggle with a student. The extent of the damage done to the teacher during the assault has not been provided through documented reports.

According to Benton, and according to the sheriff’s office incident report filed on the matter, that teacher who was assaulted declined to prosecute the student. Therefore, the student was not charged with simple assault, and was not taken into custody.

A School Resource Officer was still asked to respond to the school and to document the incident.

Questions regarding the incident and the punishment of the student who was involved were not answered by district officials, as of press deadline. This newspaper also requested from the district information on their discipline policy regarding assaults against school district staff or teachers: we are still waiting to receive that information from district officials.