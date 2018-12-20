Teach Children the true meaning of giving and receiving Christmas gifts

The meaning of Christmas is about celebrating the act of love, generosity and goodwill. Overtime the spirit of Christmas has seems to have lost its true meaning for some children. It has become a time of giving and receiving presents. It has become highly commercialized and materialistic. The true spirit of giving gifts is often overshadowed by the greediness of receiving gifts. More and more, we are seeing this acted out in children. They either want the latest and greatest electronic gadgets or expensive toys, clothes or shoes.

Recently, I had the opportunity to interview two local professionals about ways to deal with children who have developed a materialistic attitude about Christmas.

I talked with Nationally Certified School Psychologist Dr. Jacinta Bryant and Angie Brown Salley.

Salley suggest parents start at an early age to teach children the true meaning of Christmas. “Parents should begin early teaching children to focus less on gift getting and more on gift giving,” said Salley. “Christmas is a great time to teach children about charity and doing things for others in need rather than buying and giving presents,” she said. Salley explained how important it is to teach generosity to the next generation and how every gift should be meaningful and thoughtful. “Teaching children meaningful generosity will help them develop better coping skills when dealing with the stress and anxiety produced by the expectation of wanting materialistic things,” said Salley. “Parents should not go into debt from buying lots of gifts for their children, they should limit the number of gifts to a few special or meaningful items,” said Salley. Christmas can also be an opportunity to teach children lessons in money management while at the same time learning about charity and helping the less fortunate.

“When giving gifts it’s important to set expectations with children at a young age. For example, start with giving one or two gifts for Christmas rather than twenty plus gifts,” said Bryant. “Talk with children about why we give gifts at Christmas and the meaning behind giving and receiving gifts,” said Bryant. Bryant suggest if parents decide to downsize Christmas or give fewer gifts then normal they shouldn’t wait until Christmas to do so, they should make it a gradual conversation and let their children know before Christmas they will not be getting lots of gifts this year. “A great way to do this is have you child pack up gentle used toys or past gifts for charity and donate them to less fortunate children,” said Bryant.

According to her, parents often build up expectations in children leading up to Christmas about getting gifts. Bryant suggest parents consider gifts that are fun and educational to help support and develop their child’s inner talent. “The goal of a gift should be to help children develop a sense of generosity and to start building empathy,” said Bryant.

Christmas is about enjoying time with family and friends, it doesn’t have to be a negative experience. We can teach children what the true meaning of giving is all about and how not to get caught up in the materialistic act of getting lots of gifts. Not all people think the holidays are too materialistic. Most appreciate the traditional aspects of the holidays, like getting together and celebrating with friends and family. Giving and receiving gifts is merely a bonus of the season.