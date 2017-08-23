Swim Camp

Cpl. Wiggins held a swim camp on June 12- July 7, 2017 at Camp Wildwood in Hampton, SC. Wiggins has been coordinating the swim camp for the past seven years for the youth in Colleton County. He said the camp is a unique hands-on camp where the students have an opportunity to do something different every hour. The camp offered arts and crafts, music, basketball, field and track, food nutrition, do it yourself building, a tour to the Hampton County detention center and swimming.

The students visited the Hampton County Airport to see the Life Net Helicopter. The pilot allowed the students to sit inside of the helicopter while he spoke to them about the operation of the helicopter. The students visited the Colleton County Library for reading and games, Ivanhoe Theatre movies, and Wannamaker Water Park in Charleston, SC.

Cpl. Wiggins said the four week swim camp was very successful again this year with 50 youth from Colleton County. The camp ended with a cookout and games at Colleton County High School gym, where the students received awards for attending the swim camp.