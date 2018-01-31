Suspicious activity at CCHS under investigation

As of late last week, an investigation was underway at Colleton County High School for allegations against a male teacher that include him inappropriately texting a female student.

This newspaper began investigating the claims last week after several parents contacted our office.

According to an incident report filed on January 16th with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began investigating claims of “suspicious activity” at the high school. The female victims’ information was removed from the report, which is in accordance with laws protecting a juvenile’s identity. This newspaper also has a policy to protect the personal information of proven or alleged crime victims.

The filed incident report states the School Resource Officer spoke with a female teacher at the school: both the teacher and the deputy were investigating claims by a female student that she was receiving “suspicious text messages” by someone, as stated in the report.

The report does not state that the alleged suspect is a teacher.

Further, the sheriff’s office would not confirm that the suspect is a teacher at the high school. “The matter is under investigation,” said Lt. Tiger Benton, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

As of press deadline on Tuesday morning, this newspaper had spoken with district officials, who say they responded swiftly to allegations by collaborating with authorities on an investigation. The case is a personnel issue.

“The district investigates all matters regarding employee alleged misconduct brought to our attention, regardless of the severity. At times, this may require the district to place the employee on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation, if necessary, the district disciplines the employee in accordance with district policy.

When necessary, the district works in conjunction with law enforcement, “ said Foster.

Further details on the case will be reported as they become available and can be confirmed by officials.