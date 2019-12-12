Suspects wanted for breaking into churches, vandalizing them

Local law enforcement officials are seeking the public’s help to identify the suspects who are breaking into churches and vandalizing them.

According to information provided by the Walterboro Police Department, four different churches inside the city limits of Walterboro have been broken into and/or vandalized. All of this has occurred within the last several weeks.

The targeted churches include Pentecostals of Walterboro, on Bailey Street; the Rock of Ages Church on Hampton Street; Progressive Church of Jesus on Ackerman Street; and Fisher’s of Men Church on Neyles Street. The Pentecostals Church has been burglarized twice.

In most of the cases, unknown suspects are breaking into the back of the churches, using a rear-entry door. From there, the suspects either steal from the church or vandalize the interior of the churches.

Specifically, the Pentecostals of Walterboro church was burglarized on Nov. 12 and again on Nov. 16th. An unknown suspect(s) shattered the church’s window and gained entry. The interior of the church was then ransacked, an incident report states.

In the second burglary on this church, electronic items were stolen. The stolen items include televisions, according to a Walterboro Police Department incident report.

Other incidents include the pastor’s offices of the churches being rummaged through and bank deposit slips being sorted through and misplaced, an incident report states.

Some items have been recovered from the church crime scenes; however, no suspects have yet been identified.

“The unknown suspects have been committing these burglaries at night, and generally attempting entry through the rear of the churches,” as stated by Lt. Amye Stivender, spokeswoman for the Walterboro Police Department. This is the lead investigative agency working on these cases.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call the Walterboro Police Department at 843-549-1811 and call WPD Detective Sgt. Johnson at 843-782-1047. Anyone needing to report an emergency about a church burglary, or any other criminal activity, should call 911.