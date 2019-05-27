Suspect Lennon Jerrod Colleton apprehended in Malik Rhodes murder case

On Monday, May 27, 2019 around 10 o’clock this morning the suspect in the case of Derrick “Malik” Rhodes was apprehended. Lennon Jerrod Colleton voluntarily turned himself into authorities at the Colleton County Detention Center after investigators negotiated with Colleton and his attorney for over a week. Lennon is being charged with the murder of Derrick “Malik” Rhodes. Lennon’s bond hearing was held around 11 o’clock this morning and his bond was denied. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is still actively investigating this case, additional arrests are expected. “This persons actions has affected the lives of many people within our community. Our thoughts and prayers remain with those affected during this difficult time. I believe in justice, and I believe in people taking responsibility for their actions regardless the situation,” said Sheriff Strickland.

On Tuesday, April 2, 2019 Colleton County deputies located the black 2014 Honda Accord Rhodes was last seen driving. Upon further investigation Rhodes was found deceased by deputies. Foul play has been suspected in Rhodes death. We are unable to release further details at this time due to this being an on-going investigation. We ask for the public’s assistance: If anyone has any information regarding this incident to please contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at: 843-549-2211. On Monday, April 1, 2019 The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a possible missing person by the name of Derrick “Malik” Rhodes. Rhodes was last seen around three o’clock in the evening by his mother leaving in a black 2014 Honda Accord Coupe. Rhodes was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a black and khaki striped shirt. If you or someone you know has any information concerning his whereabouts please contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s at: 843-549-2211.