Superhero contest of Champions

The Children’s Department at the Colleton County Memorial Library has a full list of events for children running from June 9th to August 5th. The 2017 Summer Reading Program’s theme this year is “Build a Better World, READ!” With events being held Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursdays throughout the summer, the Library is offering ways for individuals and business to interact with local children. The local based, newly formed company, You’Niversal Nerd, participated on Wednesday, June 21st with the Children’s Department at the Colleton County Memorial Library to host the Superhero Contest of Champions. CEO and Founder of the You’Niversal Nerds, Omar Jeter, said: “This will be our third year doing this but our first year under our new name.” Every year the Superhero Contest of Champions goes off of the theme that the Library uses each year during their Summer Reading Program and since this year’s theme is about building a better world, the concept this year for the contest was based on building. “We wanted to tell kids that there are different types of ways of building, whether it be physical building, or in our case team building,” Jeter said, “the theme for our program this year was Unite the League. The basic premise was that there is a bad guy named the Book Thief, who was coming to steal all the books from the library, so the kids had to help the superheroes by coming together as a team and stopping him and the only way that the superheroes would join the team is if the kids would do the challenges.” With approximately 40 to 50 kids in attendance, challenges were set up for the kids to participate in that include both mental and physical challenges. “Superman said that the kids could do so many pushups and he would join the Justice League,” Jeter said. The Colleton Memorial Library has a list of new events that would be held throughout the summer including; America the Beautiful (July 5th at 10:00 am), South Carolina Aquarium Coastal Creators (July 11th at 10:00 am), and on August 5th the second Lowcountry Giga-Toshou-con. “This is one of our biggest events of the year, it was a huge success last year,” Jeter said. A full list of the 2017 Summer Reading Program Schedule can be picked up at the Colleton Memorial Library or you can register online at www.colletonlibrary.org. “We are absolutely honored to be asked to be a part of the Summer Reading Program again,” Jeter said, “and we are very grateful for the town’s reception of our company.”