Super Fans Travel to Support the Indians

The Colleton County Arts Council was buzzing with excitement this past Thursday as local “Super Fans” of the Salkehatchie Indians basketball team met to work on a few surprises for their hometown favorites. Members of the super fan group also known as “The Tribe” was busy working on fan paraphernalia and planning their travel plans for Friday as their #2 ranked team would be facing #3 Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute in the Division 1 Region X basketball tournament semifinals.

Kim Bridge, Executive Director for the Colleton County Arts Council was excited to be able to lend a staging area for the group to make their game day preparations. “I really enjoy going to the home games with my friends. It is a great way to support your community by supporting your local college. I knew when we started talking about traveling to the tournament together it was something I wanted to be a part of.” While at the Arts Council on Wichman Street, “The Tribe” added decorations to iconic foam fingers generously donated by Bojangles. Each member of “The Tribe” threw out their favorite sayings to be written on the blank side of the finger. Slogans like “You can’t do that” and “From the Parking Lot” were just a couple that made the cut.

Eight year old Michael Ingram came out to all but two of the home games this season. He also traveled with his mother, Sara Willis, to watch them play away at Denmark Technical College. Willis knew he really wanted to go see the guys play in the tournament. She told the second grader to work it out with his teachers and she would take him to the game. Ingram worked hard all week and took his Friday tests early just so he could travel to see his team fight for a chance to advance. Ingram really thought the “Fat Heads” made by Corey Price with high quality photos by Jeff Musgrave were the neatest signs ever. Each player had their own as well as the head coach. Willis reports Ingram had an absolute blast going to North Carolina for the tournament. After the game, he cried and hugged every player and coaches as he gave them their own “Fat Head”.

The game might not have ended as “The Tribe” had hoped with Salkehatchie falling 78-92 against Caldwell but they are very proud of their home team. “The players were completely blown away when they say us come into the gym. The looks on their faces when they saw us with the Fat Heads, signs and foam fingers was priceless. Others in attendance could not believe our fans. One lady even said we traveled like a miniature version of Duke fans!” said Willis on the final game of the season. One thing is for sure, “The Tribe” will be returning next season to cheer on their home team.