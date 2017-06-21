Summer VBS Programs

Churches in Colleton County are gearing up for the summer months with their annual Vacation Bible Schools. Churches throughout Colleton County host a day/weeklong event that showcases a themed program. Some of the featured themes this year are Maker Fun Factory, Galactic Starveyors, and Sports Camps. “Vacation Bible School is a chance to teach children about the Good News of Jesus Christ,” Pastor Daryl Erwin of Cottageville Baptist Church said, “it reaches children who may not normally attend church”. Cottageville Baptist Church is one of many churches in the area that hosted VBS during the month of June. “It is also a great way to reach into the community and have an open house for church,” Pastor Erwin said, “Churches are a lot different now and VBS is a good way to show that.” Vacation Bible Schools are generally held in the morning or evening, depending on the time set by individual churches and can run for up to 3 to 4 hours. Lunch or dinner is provided by most churches. “Kids get to sing, dance, be loud,

play games, and just be kids,” Pastor Erwin said, “Dinner is provided as well.” Below is a list of churches in the area who have listed information regarding their summer Vacation Bible School Programs. To add your church to the list of upcoming VBS’s please email colletoniansports@gmail.com with information about your program.

Upcoming Vacation Bible School’s

Bedon Baptist Church

June 26th- 30th

Theme: Rome: Paul and the Underground Church

Theme: Galactic Starveyors: Discovering the God of the Universe

Ashton Baptist Church

July 24th-28th 6:00-8:00 P.M.

Theme: Over the Moat

Light supper will be provided

North Walterboro Baptist Church

June 25th- 29th 5:00-8:00 P.M.

Theme: Galactic Starveyors: Discovering the God of the Universe

Dinner will be served at 5:00 P.M.

Spring Hill Baptist Church

June 25th- 29th 6:00-8:30 P.M.

Theme: Galactic Starveyors: Discovering the God of the Universe

Dinner will be served

Bethel United Methodist, First Baptist and Lifesong Church

Located at First Baptist Church

July 24th – 28th 9:00am-12:15pm

UW Sports Ministry Camp

Age Preschool-5th grade, $25.00 per child

St. Judes

June 26th-27th 9:00-11:45 A.M.

Theme: Galactic Starveyors: Discovering the God of the Universe