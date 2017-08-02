Summer sunburn relief

The days of summer fun are winding down. Unfortunately, the impact of the summer sun may be burned onto your skin a little bit longer than expected. Sunburn can be painful, causing the skin to itch, turn red, irritate and blister. Several days later, the dead skin cells peel off, leaving your skin dry, flaky and damaged. In severe cases, sunburn can be a visible sign of a sunstroke, which is a medical condition resulting in vomiting, fever, and fainting.

In a survey completed by the National Center for Disease Control (CDC), more than one-third of adults and nearly 70 percent of children admitted they’ve gotten sunburned. Experts at the CDC are stating that the increasing rate of sunburns suggests many people are not putting on enough sunscreen or re-applying properly.

There’s nothing you can do to reverse damage caused by sunburn, but there are easy-to-do natural remedies to help provide relief and promote healing.

Believe it or not, apple cider vinegar is an effective remedy for soothing sunburned skin and healing by simply spritzing it on the affected area. Yogurt can help to cool, nourishes, and moisturize skin. Spread plain yogurt with active cultures over the burned areas, let it sit for 15 to 20 minutes then rinse with cool water. Blend yogurt with cooling cucumber water to increase its healing power.

Honey can also help damaged skin heal quicker by helping skin retain moisture to keep it hydrated. Gently spread honey over the burned area, leave on for 15 to 20 minutes then clean with a cool cloth. Reapply every few hours for further relief. Another well-known remedy for sunburn is Aloe Vera, it provides cooling relief to soothe, moisturize, and help damage sunburned skin heal. Search out the purest aloe you can find in the store, for best results use aloe directly from the aloe plant but DO NOT use a lotion.

Lavender essential oil can help speed the healing process of the sunburned skin. Other essential oils to consider are rose geranium, helichrysum, chamomile, and tea tree. These oil help to reduce inflammation to promote healing while soothing the body and mind. Mix aloe and essential oils to create a spray or thicker gel for improving healing. The mixture can be stored in the refrigerator or freezer for future use.

Avoid taking warm showers or bathing with bubble bath, it will feather irritate and dry your skin. Take cool baths. Add healing agents like apple cider vinegar, herbal tea, essential oils or even baking soda, oatmeal, milk, and cornstarch to help soothe your sunburned skin. Follow up your healing bath with an aloe rub. If the sunburn has not cooled enough use a cool compress. Soak a cloth or towel in cool herbal tea or diluted vinegar, wring out the cloth and lay it over the affected area. When the cloth warms up, replace it with a freshly-soaked cool one. Repeat until the burn cools and follow-up by gently rubbing aloe gel the area. These methods will help soothe skin and promote healing.

Not all sun damage is visible, over time sun damage can lead to skin cancer. Nearly 80,000 people are diagnosed and over 9,000 die each year. It is the most common form of cancer in the United States. Despite alarming health warnings people still subject their skin damaging sun rays without using sunscreen. Prevent sunburn and increase skin cancer risk by protecting your skin from the sun and wearing sunscreen (remember to reapply sunscreen).