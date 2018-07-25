Summer Reading Fun for Colleton County Students

The 2018 Colleton County Summer Reading Camp wrapped up on July 19th with special awards and a parent showcase for participating students. The Superhero Reading Camp was held from June 18th through July 19th for 4 days a week from 7:30am to 2:45pm. During the camp, attendees focused on reading and writing workshop models with research/inquiry. According to Cottageville Elementary School’s Reading Coach and Camp Co-Director Kristie Long, the main goal of the Summer Reading Camp was, “To increase reading levels including comprehension and fluency. This included intense instruction with a focus on individual reading levels measured by STAR test at the end of school, hopefully students enjoyed camp and we made learning more fun for them!” For second graders who attended the Summer Reading Camp, they were funded through Title One with approximately 95 students in attendance, 7 teachers and 7 teacher assistants. Third graders attending camp were funded under the Read to Succeed Act, with 78 students attending, 6 teachers, and 6 assistants. Students who attended camp not only focused on reading but were also able to attend music and visit the library twice a week. As an incentive for attendance, during the Summer Reading Camp students also got attend 2 field trips to the South Carolina Aquarium and Whirlin Waters Waterpark.

At this time, data from the 2nd grade attendees has been accounted for and there was a 78% increase in the 2nd graders reading level by the end of camp. Data for the 3rd graders is still being processed and will be reported to state department due to state funding. During the parent showcase, students were presented awards for Perfect Attendance certificates , medals for Highest Gain in class on STAR test, medals for any Gains on STAR test, and special recognition for completing summer reading camp certificates. Special Recognition is given to Florrie Edwards- Camp Administrator, Kristie Long and Sonia Inabinett- Camp Co-Directors with a special thanks to Charleston Jump Castles for waterslides, Squealin Sow Shaved Ice and Catering for the snow cones. During the Family Showcase Day, parents were able to attend not only the award ceremony but also look at work their children completed from all 4 weeks of camp. Each class also decorated a tri-fold board with original work and pictures for the showcase. For Summer Reading Camp Attendee Aden Willis, “Now since reading camp is over, I’m going to be bored for the next 4 weeks!” As for Long, “The best part of camp was having parents tell me at the end that we helped their child be a more confident reader and actually enjoy reading now!”