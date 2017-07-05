Summer Camp at the Rec

The Summer Camp at the Colleton County Recreation Center has been filled with campers who get to experience many new and exciting things this summer. Camp Director Mrs. Darlene Cummings, a 35-year veteran teacher, said in a letter addressed to each of her parents, “Our children are our future! As staff members, our responsibilities include nurturing and guiding them through the best summer experiences while providing them with outstanding opportunities to learn and grow physically, socially, and emotionally.” With an average day beginning around 7:45 a.m., campers are broken up into three separate groups who are scheduled to attend a variety of activities throughout the day including: academics, physical education, story time/journals, music, arts and craft, and structured activities.

Throughout the week at Summer Camp, campers also experience fun activities including: watermelon day, ice cream day, apple bobbing, sack racing, balloon toss, jump rope contest, water games, baseball, kickball, volleyball, relays, tug-a-war, and more. Special activities for campers include presentations from Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Colleton County Fire Rescue, Colleton County Memorial Library, South Carolina Electric and Gas, 4-H Youth Development Program, Dr. Glenn, and Arts and Crafts shows.

Camp Director Cummings also states to parents, “Our goal at Summer Camp at the Rec is to help each camper to gain at their own pace, a deeper understanding of self and learn to develop a better relationship with other people and the natural world. Each day at Summer Camp we aim to provide summer memories that can serve as inner resources upon which to build character in a friendly and non-competitive environment.” Each Friday the Summer Camp takes a special Field Trip to a variety of places including the Walterboro Movie Theater, the Fire Museum, Chuck-E-Cheese, and Riverbank Zoo. A large part of Summer Camp is the staff who help operate the day to day activities; Director Darlene Cummings, Assistant Coordinator Mrs. Anita Green, Joshua Broughton, Faith Calloway, David Parker, Brandon Williams, Patricia Middleton, Florrie Edward, and volunteers Cassidy Stringer and Abigal Murdaugh. Fees for a camper to attend the Summer Camp are a $60.00 registration fee and a $70.00 weekly fee. “At summer camp, we will provide fun, friendships, and fantastic lifelong memories,” said Camp Director Mrs. Darlene Cummings. A special thanks to all the sponsors who make Summer Camp at the Rec possible: Think First-Bonnie Muntz, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Colleton County Fire Rescue, Dr. Harold Rhodes, Ms. Ember Estridge, Pink,Purple Boutique, Coastal Electric Company, Colleton County Memorial Library (Ms. Shelia and the Book Mobile), and the Clemson Extension-H Club.