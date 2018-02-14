Suicide prevention efforts under way locally

Law enforcement agencies in Colleton County are working to reach out to the local community and Colleton residents in the wake of two recent and high-profile suicides that have occurred in the county.

Within the last three weeks, there have been two suicides committed in the county.

The first suicide victim was a 46- year-old Colleton County woman. The second suicide victim was a 35-year-old woman from Mt. Pleasant who committed the act at a residence in Walterboro.

This newspaper is withholding the names of the two adult victims.

In response to the suicides, however, this newspaper reached out to local law enforcement agencies to make the Colleton community aware of suicide prevention efforts happening within our community.

The Colleton County Suicide Prevention Coalition was officially created late last year; however, the coalition is still being actively pieced together to include local community members.

The new group will work in conjunction with the S.C. Suicide Prevention Coalition, a state agency that focuses on using community groups to help support people in need.

Locally, the new group will consist of “leaders” in the community, with a focus on helping to prevent suicide in Colleton’s youth and young adults, according to the group’s new mission statement.

The group, whose leaders consist of several area health agencies and community outreach groups, will receive training and education that will help address “trends and issues” in the local community, according to the group’s mission statement. The group will also create a new reporting system in Colleton County: this reporting system will give area youth and young adults a way to reach out for help if they are feeling insecure.

The group is also going to pull together area leaders in the community that are focused on suicide prevention and mental health.

A member of the Walterboro Police Department (WPD) has been chosen to sit on this local coalition.

According to Lt. Amye Stivender, spokeswoman for the WPD, the department’s victim advocate is going to sit the county’s new Suicide Prevention Coalition. A representative from the Colleton County School District, the county’s Mental Health agency, Coastal Empire and members of other community agencies will also sit on the coalition, said Stivender.

In addition to the coalition and its efforts, Stivender says the police department has several chaplains who can help anyone who is suicidal. “These chaplains can be contacted by calling our department,” she said.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office also has a plan in place to help address residents who might be suffering with mental health issues.

According to Lt. Tyger Benton, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, the sheriff’s office has had 14 911-emergency calls so far this year pertaining to suicide attempts. Only one of those 14 attempts turned into an actual suicide, he said.

In each of the attempted cases, the sheriff’s office responds to the person’s house, along with local medical personnel. The victim is then transported to Colleton Medical Center for an evaluation, he said.

Deputies also routinely do mental health transports and also do welfare checks on residents, if requested to do so.

If anyone needs to speak to someone, they are encouraged to call the Walterboro Police Department and ask for a victim’s advocate or chaplain. The WPD is 843-549-1811.

The sheriff’s office also has chaplains and deputies that a suicidal person can speak with. The sheriff’s office number is 843-549-2211.