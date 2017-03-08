Students Celebrate Dr. Seuss

By Heather Walters

Last week, students across the Colleton County School District and at Colleton Preparatory Academy ate green eggs and ham and heard the rhymes of Dr. Seuss’ classics, as told by area community leaders.

On March 2, students celebrated Dr. Seuss’ Birthday on national Read Across America Day. Known by his pen name, Dr. Seuss, the famous children’s book author – Theodor Seuss Geisel – would have been 113 years old this year. During his career, he penned 46 children’s books.

Last week, local students at select schools ate green eggs and ham for breakfast, while others had guests come to area schools to read some of his most popular books.

Guest speakers included area businessmen and women; firemen from Walterboro Fire Department; Patches, the robotic Dalmatian mascot for Colleton County Fire-Rescue; and firemen/paramedics from Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

“Patches and Deputy Chief Greene read the Dr. Seuss classic, ‘Cat in the Hat’ to the entire second grade at Forest Hills Elementary School,” said Barry McRoy, director of Colleton County Fire-Rescue (CCFR). About 300 students and teachers attended this event.

“The event was held to celebrate the author and to encourage reading,” said McRoy. “Geisel was a poet, writer and cartoonist, who wrote many children’s books under the name Dr. Seuss.”

According to McRoy, CCFR members did the same program at Colleton Preparatory Academy. This program also included lessons to the children on fire safety, he said.

In addition to the programs offered by CCFR and the area’s law enforcement agencies, there were also a variety of events hosted in area schools by individual school leaders and by the Colleton County Memorial Library’s children department. These events spanned across schools in Colleton County and at the library, as spearheaded by children’s Librarian Sheila Keaise.