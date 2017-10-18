Student Spotlight

Addie Smoak

Age: 11 years old

Grade: 6th grade

School: Colleton Middle School

This is 11 year old Addie Smoak’s first year at Colleton Middle School and right now she is loving it. So far during her sixth-grade year, the thing she enjoys most about her day to day activities at school is one of her classes. “I like social studies,” Smoak said, “Because my teacher, Mrs.Mabry, is hilarious.” This year is also Addie’s first year being eligible to try out for the band. According to Addie, she decided to join the band because of one very important reason, “I like being in the band because I love music.” Addie is currently playing the saxophone, an instrument that is taking a lot of time and patience to master. In her free time, Addie says she enjoys the simpler things, “I like to go outside.” Addie said she most enjoys taking riding lessons and has asked her parents to buy her a horse for Christmas. As for her future, according to Addie, “I want to be a Marine Biologist!”