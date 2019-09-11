Stuck

Reverend Tom Polk

Jones Swamp PH Church

Have you ever been stuck in the mud and bogged down your vehicle and it wasn’t even your fault? Then you are sitting in your automobile that has so much power and plenty of gadgets but stuck in a rut. Unfortunately, even Christians can get stuck. Joseph was chosen, anointed, and favored by God, and that sounds like a winning combination. However, in Genesis 37, Joseph found himself stuck in a pit and it wasn’t even his fault. If you heard someone say that Christians are exempt from problems then someone lied. It rains on both the just and the unjust.

Christians have problems. We get sick, get in debt, and have our hearts broken. We fall into pits or jump in pits even sometimes we get pushed in pits. It doesn’t matter how you got there or why you’re there! But we must realize that we can’t stay in a pit! Dreams die in the pit, ministries die in the pit, and marriages die in the pit. It could be a pit of debt, sickness, addiction or depression pit! Snap your finger and declare that God can move you just that quick! You may not even recognize how to get out the pit but remember your God knows how! In Psalms 30, Weeping may endure for a night but joy cometh in the morning.

Do you want to experience God’s supernatural power? Stop complaining about your situation and start offering thanks to God and use Praise as a weapon. In Isaiah 61, put on the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness. Amid your struggle, don’t forget whose you are. You are a child of God so don’t forget it! It may not be easy in the pit but start giving God some praise. God is a God of the turnaround and from Genesis to Revelation! Believe that God will turn things around!